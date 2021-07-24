suterusu Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $67,161.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.41 or 0.00832758 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

