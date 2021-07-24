SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $640.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $615.13.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $217.23 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

