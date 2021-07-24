SVB Leerink Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.