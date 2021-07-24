Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $480.00 target price on the stock.

Swiss Life stock opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.24. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $335.00 and a 1 year high of $524.00.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

