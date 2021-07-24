Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $480.00 target price on the stock.
Swiss Life stock opened at $492.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.24. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $335.00 and a 1 year high of $524.00.
About Swiss Life
