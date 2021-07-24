Symbol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $611.81 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,911,919,749 coins and its circulating supply is 5,454,722,789 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

