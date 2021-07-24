SYNC Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,198.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $9,198.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00407107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.01342723 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000156 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,186,643 coins and its circulating supply is 119,780,539 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

