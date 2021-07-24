Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

