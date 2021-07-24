TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.93. 315,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,904,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DBS Vickers downgraded TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,194,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.