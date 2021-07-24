Tao Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,253,152 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,253,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,652,000. Ouster comprises about 27.6% of Tao Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tao Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:OUST traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

