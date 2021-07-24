Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $269.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Target have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near-term. The likely pullback in demand for essentials due to lower at-home consumption and a drop in pantry-loading trends, may cast a pall in the forthcoming periods. The company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Target experienced slower growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from efforts to boost omni-channel capabilities and product assortments. Such aspects aided its first-quarter results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company has been strengthening its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Target stock opened at $261.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $261.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

