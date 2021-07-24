Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

TARO stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.94. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TARO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

