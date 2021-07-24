TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCRR. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $362,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 326.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,249,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

