TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Top Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $103,980.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

