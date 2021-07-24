TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

