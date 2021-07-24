TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $93.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,021 shares of company stock worth $4,873,154. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. 49,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

