Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €3.34 ($3.93) and last traded at €3.34 ($3.92). Approximately 29,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 69,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.29 ($3.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

About Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.