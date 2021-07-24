Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given a $154.55 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.78.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY stock opened at $153.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.54. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.