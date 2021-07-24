Temenos’ (TMSNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.78.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.54. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $170.18.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.