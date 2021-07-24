Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

Shares of THC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.