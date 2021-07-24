Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.25-19.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.59 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
Shares of THC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.61.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
