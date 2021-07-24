TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

