TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Shares in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRAU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

