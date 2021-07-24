TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. reduced its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 238,966 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTH stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

