TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $249,000 in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

