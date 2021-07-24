TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $977,000 in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.16% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCAX. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,396,000.

Shares of OCAX opened at $9.82 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

