TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $99,000 in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth $181,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMEG stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

