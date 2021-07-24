TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

TBA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.