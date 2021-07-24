TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $487,000 Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.95% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,595,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,892,000.

INKA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

