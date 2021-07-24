TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 2.16% of OCA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $969,000.

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

