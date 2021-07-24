TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $350,000 Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,000,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,951,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

