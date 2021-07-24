Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TX. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

TX opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ternium by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

