Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.44. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 33,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 25.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

