Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down to $194.24

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.24, but opened at $184.78. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $184.92, with a volume of 93,723 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

