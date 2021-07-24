The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

