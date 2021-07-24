The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZEK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,154 shares of company stock worth $10,404,204. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 486,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 86,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.