The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.36. The Bancorp shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 879 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

