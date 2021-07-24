The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (BK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE BK opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.54.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. lowered their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

