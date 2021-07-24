The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $875.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1,550.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $701.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $693.21 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

