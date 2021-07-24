The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-22.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.56. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.000-$22.000 EPS.

NYSE:SAM traded down $246.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $701.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $693.21 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,094.13.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

