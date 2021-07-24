The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. The stock had previously closed at $947.54, but opened at $747.63. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $721.48, with a volume of 8,290 shares changing hands.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,997,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

