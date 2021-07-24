The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Diane L. Applegate Sells 14,093 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Buckle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

