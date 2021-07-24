The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

