The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $539.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.