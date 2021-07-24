The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR:FME opened at €69.38 ($81.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €68.31. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

