The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,614. The Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $913.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

