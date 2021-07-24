The Graph Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97.81 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $97.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

