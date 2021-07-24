The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $40,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.62.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

