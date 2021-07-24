The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.93.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

