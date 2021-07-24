The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.90. The Marcus shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $6,308,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

