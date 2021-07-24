The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.90. The Marcus shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 200 shares.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after buying an additional 154,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.