The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.